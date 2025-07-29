Four dead, 13 injured after taxi plunges into river in Busia

Police in Busia District are investigating a deadly road crash that claimed four lives and left 13 others seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 7am on July 29, at Amungura Bridge along the Busia-Tororo Road.

According to Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson IP Moses Mugwe, the crash involved a white Toyota Hiace minibus, registration number UA 889AM, which was traveling from Kampala to Tororo with several passengers onboard.

“It is alleged that upon reaching Busitema checkpoint, the driver—whose identity is yet to be confirmed—was informed that the road into Tororo had been temporarily blocked by an earlier accident. He diverted onto the Busia–Tororo Road. Upon reaching Amungura Bridge, allegedly driving at high speed, the driver knocked a pedestrian, Raymond Okedi, 75, a resident of Amungura Village in Buteba Sub-county, before losing control and plunging into the Malaba River,” Mr Mugwe said.

The other three victims who died on the spot include one unidentified adult male and two juveniles, a girl and a boy , whose identities had not been established by press time.

The 13 injured passengers were identified as: John Onyango, 31, Peter Owor, 26, Michael Onyanga, 42, Wilson Opendi, 45, Scovia Adikin, 30, Rosemary Achiang, 29, Patricia Nyakeyo, 29, Musa Mahadi, 3, Peter Owor, 21, Godfrey Rumo, 19, Mary Anyango, 39, Grace Amali, 15 and Alex Odoi, 50.

Most of the victims are residents of Tororo, Kampala, and Butaleja districts.

Responding officers from Busia Central Police Station, led by the District Traffic Officer (DTO), secured the scene. The injured were taken to Tororo General Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Tororo Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

The minibus was later towed to Busia Central Police Station for inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV).

“A full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and trace the whereabouts of the driver, who is still missing,” Mr Mugwe said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged road users to exercise maximum caution.

“We deeply sympathize with the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Any recklessness that endangers lives will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.