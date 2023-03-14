Four dead, 20 injured as truck crashes into classroom block

At least four students have been confirmed dead and 20 others injured after a truck rammed into a classroom block at Kasaka Secondary School in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District.

The incident occurred at around 2:30pm as students were attending lessons.

Those killed are Eve Namagembe (Senior Five), Hilda Asege (Senior Four), John Bosco (Senior Two).

According to police, the fourth victim was crushed beyond recognition and the remains will be identified after DNA analysis.

The school head teacher Kefasi Katumba told Monitor that the driver of the ill-fated Sinotruk truck first hit the school gate before crashing into the computer lab and Senior Four West classroom.

“The driver seems to have failed to negotiate the corner and thought the truck will stop if he hits the school gate. Unfortunately, it just continued moving, crashing into the computer lab where it killed two students on spot and injured several others. The same truck moved ahead and rammed into Senior Four West classroom where it also killed at least one student on spot and injured others,” he said.

Senior Two student John Bosco died upon arrival at one of the local clinics in Kanoni Town, according to Mr Katumba.

The school secretary, Cissy Nambejja, who was with students in the computer lab suffered fractured legs and hands.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased students. We share in their grief during this trying time. We pray that those injured get out of danger,” Katumba told this reporter on Tuesday.

Additionally, the school management was Tuesday evening forced to send other students home until next Monday as they recover from shock following the tragedy.

