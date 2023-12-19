Four dead after trucks collide in Sheema

At least four people have been confirmed dead and four others critically injured after a road crash along Mbarara- Ishaka Road.

The accident, that took place at Kinaaku-Kyenkokora in Sheema District, involved a Toyota Fielder and a Mitsubisho Canter pickup.

According to Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime, the two vehicles collided head-on at around 10:00am on Tuesday.

"The Toyota Fielder was coming from Bushenyi heading to Mbarara and upon reaching Kinaaku-Kyenkokora, the driver tried to dodge stagnant water that had covered part of the road. He then swerved to his extreme right where he met an oncoming Mitsubishi Canter pick up, leading to the collision," Tumusiime explained.

He identified the dead as Kasimu Kakooza, 30, of Namagoma-Nsangi-Wakiso District, George Semboze,69, of Rwebikoona, Mbarara City, Eria Rukwengye, 96, of Rweibare-Kashenshero-Mitooma District and James Keinerugaba, a juvenile aged 8 from Mitooma District.

Those critically injured are Jolly Mushabe,42, (from Mbarara City), Edger Abasi,30, (from Mitooma District) Simon Natamba,15, (from Mitooma District) and the other only identified as Atuhaire ,60, of Rubindi in Mbarara District.

Tumusiime said the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kabwohe health center IV for postmortem and those critically injured are also being treated at the same facility.

He attributed the accident to “reckless driving.”