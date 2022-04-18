Four dead, six injured in Easter Sunday night accident in Mpigi

Police in Mpigi District are investigating the cause of a road crash at Owamatovu Village near Katende Township, along the Kampala-Masaka highway, which claimed the lives of four people and left six others seriously injured.

The accident happened at around 8:30pm Easter Sunday when a Toyota Premio which was travelling from Masaka side collided with an Isuzu box body truck loaded with cement from Kampala travelling to Masaka.

The wreckage of the truck

“ In the process of trying to avoid crashing four people who were travelling on a boda- boda motorcycle, the driver of the Premio ended up colliding, head-on with an Isuzu truck ,” Ms Susan Nakitende, an eye witness said

Two of the deceased –a woman and female juvenile from the same family, were travelling in the Premio while the other two were riding on a boda boda motorcycle.

The driver of the Premio –a man and a baby girl both sustained broken legs. The occupants in the truck-two men and a woman- also suffered some physical injuries but managed to escape immediately after the accident.

Taffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima, said their team in Mpigi is still trying to establish what exactly caused the accident as they wait for relatives to claim the bodies of the victims.