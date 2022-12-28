Four detained over death of Dokolo businessman, primary six lover 

Police in Dokolo District in Northern Uganda have arrested four people, including a primary school teacher, following the death of a 24-year-old businessmen and his 17-year-old lover whose naked bodies were discovered in his rented room on Boxing Day.

The bodies of Ponsiano Onyach Oyuda who has been dealing in produce (cereals) and Monica Ajok, a primary six pupil of Atabu primary school in Bata Sub-county were found lying on papyrus mat placed on the floor and partly covered with a blanket in the bedroom of Onyach’s rented house.

The third person, a relative only identified as Denis Omara, 22, was found unconscious in the same house. He’s still unstable and currently admitted at Dokolo Health Centre IV.

The suspects include; Peter Patrick Okol, a primary school teacher, his brother Solomon Okwir, one Tonny Onyok who staged a disco near Onyach’s rented house on Christmas night and Onyach’s close friend, Isaac Olaka.

The Officer in Charge of Bata Police Station, Mr Michael Okello said police are following different leads, including possible murder, suffocation due the smoke emitted by a generator that had been placed near the deceased’s room and food poisoning, among others.

The four suspects are currently held at Dokolo Central Police Station as investigations continue.

Bata Sub-county LCIII chairman, Mr Alex Ojok said the couple could have been murdered and a running generator which was being used for the disco was placed near Onyach’s room as a decoy to make it appear like they suffocated to death.

“I received information that on Christmas eve, Onyach received about Shs1 million from his brother to buy produce. So I think people who killed them knew he had money," Mr Ojok told this publication on Tuesday.

Dokolo Resident District Commissioner, Ms Barbra Akech who is the head of the district security committee said the doctor who first handled bodies told her that there were no serious physical injuries on the victims’ bodies suggesting assault, except some minor injuries around Onyach’s stomach.

”Some people are saying they were suffocated by the fumes from the generator, others are saying they were killed from somewhere and brought and placed in the house. There are those saying the couple was poisoned because the plates they used to eat food were found in the room. So let us wait for the official postmortem report,” the RDC said adding that samples had been sent to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Kampala for further examination.