Four district officials arrested over Shs400m Apac salary fraud

By  Bill Oketch  &  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • The suspects are now being detained at Apac Central Police Station pending transfer to Kampala, Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Emma Ngabirano said.

Four senior officials working with Apac District local government accused of being involved in a Shs400 million salary scandal have been rearrested.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.