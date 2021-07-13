Four family members found dead inside Luweero house

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Residents of Kiyana village in Ndejje Town Council, Luweero District are still struggling to come terms with the news about the death of four family members whose respective remains were recovered after police and residents broke through the house door to gain entrance on Sunday evening.

While a section of the residents on Monday attributed the possible cause of death to suspected poisoning, police in Luweero said the postmortem report will guide their investigation once it is released from Mulago Hospital mortuary where the bodies were transferred.

Savana police region spokesperson, Mr Issa Ssemogerere on Monday told this reporter that police broke through the front door of the family house after the village leaders reported four missing people.

One of their sons who had come to check on them made several phone calls that went unanswered prompting the hunt for the missing family members.

The deceased were identified as Abdallah Ssesanga, 60, Hamida Nansamba, 62, Fatuma Nalwadda, 8, and Jimmy Tugume, 5.

“The residents discovered that one of the phones was ringing from inside the house but went unanswered. When the police broke through the door, the four bodies were recovered. The body of the man was near the door while the older lady’s body was lying on top of the bed. The bodies were transferred to Mulago Hospital mortuary for postmortem,” he said.

Mr Hamza Yusuf the village LCI chairperson, said the deceased’s son, Juma Kikomeko reported to him a case of missing parents on Sunday.

“We started looking for the missing family members but we discovered that one of the phones that we tried to call was ringing from inside the house. Some of the neighbors informed us that the family members were last seen on Friday evening. It is likely that these people could have died on Friday night because nobody saw them moving around on Saturday,” he said.

Mr Ahamada Kalyango, one of the neighbors said that he last saw Abdallah Ssesanga on Friday and did not take trouble to find out his whereabouts on Saturday and Sunday since their homes are separated by gardens and not easy to know what is taking place at the neighborhood.

In our villages, especially during the Covid -19 pandemic, it is not easy to know what takes place at the neighborhood. I only got to know about the missing family members from our local council officials on Sunday afternoon, he said,” he said.







