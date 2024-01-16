Four family members hacked to death, suspect lynched

Police in Kamwenge District have initiated an investigation into the brutal murder of four family members by hacking.

The incident took place on Monday at 10pm in Rwenchwera village, Kinyonza ward in Nkoma Katalyeba Town Council.

Mr Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West region police spokesperson, identified the deceased as; Gladys Turyahebwa, 42, the mother and her children, Anita Nuwamanya, 18, Susan Ainemani, 16, and Onesta Atusasire, 9.

“The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of three people on spot and the fourth one (Ainemani) succumbed to injuries at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday morning,” he said.

The assailant, identified as Sam Asiimwe, 33, a resident of the same village and a neighbour to the deceased was subsequently lynched by enraged residents.

Mr Denis Turyabe, the family head was at the time of the incident, away in the nearby trading centre.

The cause of the family members' deaths is yet to be determined, and the police are actively investigating the incident.

“A police team led by Asp Akol is already at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and the motive of the killer,” Mr Twesige said.