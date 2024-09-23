Four foreign companies interested in Kampala waste recycling

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has received expressions of interest from more than four foreign firms bidding to carry out solid waste management recycling in the city.

According to Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru, the undisclosed firms have their money to start off operations.

“We have got 4 to 5 investors who have expressed interest in the garbage collection and my appeal is that if we cannot handle the garbage collection let the Investors come,” he said during the Waste Management Stakeholders Dialogue in Kampala.

He added: “One of the investors doesn’t want the garbage to be sorted. He says he can make pavers, blocks, fertilizers and energy.”

On Monday, Uhuru called upon President Museveni to involve himself in vetting the eventual company for solid waste management.

When contacted, KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine said some of the companies failed to meet the minimum standards.

“Most of these are speculators. The ones with whom we have signed and are going to start work and are already in the process of getting the relevant permits- and the licensed are two who shall be disclosed by the rightful officers,”

Meanwhile, KCCA is in advanced stages of having a solid waste management plant in Ddundu.

KCCA solid waste management manager James Bond revealed that the authority has developed standard requirements for bidders.

Dr Evelyn Aketh, the sub-regional Secretary, of Public Services International, a non-governmental organization that builds the capacity of public workers in the public sector including Waste, Water, and Energy who organized the dialogue challenged the government for not implementing laws related to waste management.

“Uganda has almost over 8 policies and acts in terms of who is responsible for what in waste management but do not have a comprehensive integrated approach in terms of how we want to manage the waste,” she observed.