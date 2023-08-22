Four hospitalised in Buhweju District land conflict

At least four residents of Kakiika village, Nsiika Town Council in Buhweju District are hospitalised following injuries sustained during a fight over a piece of land.

The four men, members of the same family and residents of Kakiika, are admitted at Nsiika Health Centre IV and Mbarara Regional Referral hospital in Mbarara city.

According to Mr Deus Bijusye, the Chairman LC I Kakiika Village who reported the matter to police, it all started when the complainant saw his brothers destroying his plantation while on his way back from Nsiika Town Council.

The LC I Chairman reports that the following morning, the complainant reported the matter to their father who advised him to report to police. However police advised him to call the chairman to record a statement too, while the chairman was still at police recording a statement he received information that both complainant and suspects had seriously injured themselves.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said, they were all taken to Nsiika Health Centre IV for treatment but later, the complainant was referred to Mbarara Regional Referral hospital for further management.

"The victim had two deep cut wounds on the head and the suspects also had some injuries on their hands.They used pangas to harm themselves,and domestic violence is originating from a longtime family land wrangle," he said.

Mr Goodman Tumwebaze, the deputy RDC Buhweju District said, after the family head heard that his sons had cut each other, he went into coma and was also admitted at Nsiika Health Centre IV.

"It’s a shame that children can fight for land which is not even theirs. We have a number of cases in the district though President Yoweri Museveni has been at the forefront as a champion against land fragmentation," he said.

He added, "Some children are harassing their parents to sell their land and buy them bodabodas. There is a need for sensitization and to adhere to the President's call.”