Four injured as NRM, NUP supporters clash in Busia

Violence marred a post-nomination rally in Busia District's Samia Bugwe South county, leaving four supporters injured, including three from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and one from the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The clash occurred on Saturday at Bwaniha trading centre in Busime sub-county during a rally for Julius Maganda Wandera, an NRM candidate vying for the Samia Bugwe South parliamentary seat.

Mr Andrew Juma, a boda boda rider and NRM supporter, recounted that the meeting was peaceful until NUP candidate Freddy Egesa Achoka's supporters, distinguishable in red berets, stormed the venue throwing stones and engaging in physical altercations.

"I walked to Achoka to ask him why he was causing violence but instead hit me on the face with a stick he was wielding," he said, describing the scuffle that left him with a deep facial cut requiring medical attention.

Juma alleged Achoka's group provoked the violence by parking their vehicles and playing loud music, followed by stone-throwing.

Mr Victor Odwori, Maganda's special agent, corroborated this account, stating Achoka's convoy attempted to drive through the gathering, knocking down supporters.

"Achoka instead abandoned the path leading to his home and insisted on driving through the gathering," Odwori said, adding that this provocation led to a scuffle injuring several NRM supporters.

Achoka denies instigating violence, claiming NRM supporters launched an unprovoked attack on his convoy, damaging his car in the process.

"We were driving back to my home after my nomination but came under attack from NRM supporters who were in hundreds," Achoka said, disputing allegations of aggression.

Mr John Obuli, NRM Busia district publicist, accused Achoka of sparking violence and reportedly assaulting police constable Jerry Openjirwoth, attached to Busime police station.

Achoka denies assaulting the officer, alleging he's being framed for political reasons.

"The police are witch-hunting our supporters," said Phanice Mary Akello, NUP district woman parliamentary candidate, expressing concern over perceived bias.

Busia District Police Commander Peter Mugabi confirmed investigations were underway, with three individuals recording statements regarding the violence.

"As police, we urge calm and peace during this campaign period," Mugabi appealed, emphasizing law enforcement's commitment to maintaining order.

Hillary Ojambo, the injured NUP supporter, claimed NRM supporters attacked him with a panga, inflicting severe injuries; he also alleged experiencing police brutality during subsequent detention.

Odwori dismissed Achoka's narrative, suggesting the NUP candidate sought sympathy votes through orchestrated violence.

"Achoka and his supporters are aware they can't win in polling stations across the constituency, so he wants to engage in violence to get arrested and garner sympathy votes," Odwori alleged.

Humphrey Wanyama, an Achoka supporter, offered a differing perspective, attributing tensions to Maganda's decision to hold the rally in Bwaniha, proximate to Achoka's home area.

"Maganda should've staged his meeting in Lunyo instead of Bwaniha, considering it's Achoka's stronghold," Wanyama reasoned.

Obuli countered this argument, highlighting Maganda had obtained requisite clearance from police and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for the rally.

"If Achoka's team claims it was wrong for Maganda to meet in Bwanika, are they implying they should be barred from campaigning in Lunyo, Maganda's area?" Obuli questioned rhetorically.



