Four jobs up for grabs at Court of Appeal, Supreme Court

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is seeking to fill four positions of justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court.

In its advert, JSC, a government body charged with the recruitment and discipline of errant judicial officers, lists the requirements of the positions.

“Applications are invited from suitable and eligible citizens of Uganda to fill the following vacant posts available in the Judiciary service as specified below. Applicants will be subject to all the terms and conditions set out herein,” reads in part the job advert signed off by the secretary to JSC, Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago.

For the position of the Supreme Court justice, the interested applicants should be in possession of a Bachelor of Laws from a recognised university/ institution plus a post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre (LDC), with any advanced post graduate qualification being an added advantage.

Other requirements are that the interested applicants should have served as justice of Court of Appeal or a High Court judge or practiced as an advocate of the High Court for a period of not less than 15 years.

For the position of Court of Appeal Justice, the interested applicants should be in possession of Bachelor’s degree, should have been a judge of the High Court or an advocate for not less than 10 years.

Warning to applicants

Dr Nassali has since warned applicants that any canvassing for the positions will lead to automatic disqualification and that there should be no exchange of money since the recruitment exercise is free of charge.

Apparently, the Supreme Court has 10 justices, including Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

This means that with the recruitment of one more justice, the number will come to 11, which is the required staffing number as of now.

Besides the Chief Justice, the other justices are Esther Kisaakye, Stella Arach-Amoko, Faith Essy Mwondha, Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, Percy Night Tuhaise, Mike Chibita, Elizabeth Musoke, Stephen Musota and Christopher Madrama Izama.

At the Court of Appeal, there are apparently, 12 justices, including the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, who heads the court.

This was after the recent elevation of three justices (Musoke, Musota and Madrama) to the Supreme Court.