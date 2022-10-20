Four kadodi dancers knocked dead in Njeru

A speeding vehicle Wednesday night rammed into a troupe of kadodi dancers, killing four and injuring scores along the Katosi-Nyenga Highway.

Residents only identified two of the deceased as Paul Luganga, in his early 20s, and a lady only named as Birungi. The injured include Ms Lilian Nakati, 23 and Mr Julius Kulaka, 26, among others.

A police vehicle at the accident scene along the Katosi-Nyenga Highway in Njeru Buikwe District on October 19, 2022. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA



First responders, including police, could not readily identify other deceased or injured because they had no identification on them.

Mr David Onyango, an eyewitness, said he “heard a vehicle hooting loudly, and moments later, people started shouting and when he came closer, he saw bodies sprawled on the tarmac opposite Njeru Stock Farm, Bukaya West Village, Njeru Municipality, in Buikwe District.”

Ms Edith Basalirwa, the Njeru District Police Commander told Monitor that four bodies were taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary while two seriously injured persons were rushed to the nearby Ngoma Health Centre in Kafunta Trading Centre.

Ms Basalirwa said: “The driver of vehicle registration number UAG 888H was heading to Nyenga (from Njeru), the same direction where the kadodi dancers were heading; after the accident, the driver abandoned the car at Contra Hotel gate and is on run.”

The wreckage of an abandoned vehicle whose driver fled after ploughing into a group of Kadodi dancers, killing four people and injuring scores on the night of October 19, 2022. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA



The vehicle was then taken to Njeru Police Station as Police traced its owner through Uganda Revenue Authority.

Second accident

Mr Michael Odeba, the Njeru Central Division LC3 chairperson LC III, noted that this is the second time kadodi dancers are being knocked dead in the area with the first incident happening in 2018 at Naminya along the Njeru -Kayunga Road. At least 10 people died during the incident.