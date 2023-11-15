Four killed as assailants raid Mpigi, Mityana villages

Residents of Kanyale Cell in Mityana District and their counterparts in Kayabwe Ward A in Mpigi District are recovering from shock after losing four people in one night.

The gruesome murder at Kanyale Cell occurred on Monday at around 11pm after unknown assailants, armed with machetes, pounced on two youth walking back home and stabbed them to death.

The victims, 30-year-old Gerald Kasuleand 25-year-old Julius Luyimbazi, were both residents of Kanyale Cell.

Siraj Gayira, the chairperson of Kanyale Cell said after killing the duo, assailants carried the bodies and dumped them in the nearby coffee plantation.

“The incident was shocking, and it appeared as if the assailants were avenging for the killing of a chicken thief who was killed by a mob recently,” he told Monitor in an interview on Wednesday.

The local leader also expressed concern over the rising rate of crime in the area after last week’s incident where a dismembered body of a male adult stuffed in a sack was dumped in the same village.

“It seems there are security lapses which need to be addressed,” henoted.

Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala vowed that police will capture the murderers.

“We are not seated. I can assure you those killers are going to be arrested,” she emphasized, adding that “security is going to be beefed up in the area.”

Meanwhile, in the second incident at Kayabwe Ward A, assailants killed 25-year-old security guard Solomon Ogwok at Kindly Fuel Station.

They then crossed to a car washing bay opposite the fuel station and killed another 27-year-old security guard identified as Ley Musa.

Both gruesome murders happened around the same time, according to Cyril Baguma, the manager of Kindly Fuel Station.

Authorities say the assailant took nothing from the victims.

“By the time we reached the scene, both bodies were lying in a pool of blood.The attackers smashed the heads of the victims using an object similar to a hammer. We have left it to police to investigate and tell us what the motive of the killers was,” Baguma observed.

Police used two sniffer dogs to track down the killers who had not been arrested by press time.

But Karim Majid, the acting Katonga Regional police spokesperson, said they are working closely with other security agencies to arrest the killers.