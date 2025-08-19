Four killed in assault-related incidents in Lango

Four people have died in separate assault-related incidents in the Lango Sub-region, leaving families in shock and raising fresh concerns over rising violence.

The incidents, which occurred in Oyam, Lira and Dokolo districts, have prompted police to open multiple murder investigations.

Lover’s quarrel turns fatal

In Oyam, police are holding Agnes Agut, 42, in connection with the death of Patrick Okello, 40, a resident of Bardyang Village, Acut Parish, Ngai Sub-county.

According to the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the two had been lovers. On August 14, Okello went to Agut’s home but found her with another man. Instead of leaving, he sat on the veranda.

“When the suspect realised Okello was outside, she came out with a big stick and hit him, sparking a fistfight,” Mr Okema said.

Neighbours intervened, but Okello was later found lying helpless in his house. He was rushed to Opit Health Centre IV in Omoro District, where he was pronounced dead on August 16.

Police recovered the stick allegedly used in the assault. Agut is in custody as investigations continue.

“It’s very unfortunate. We appeal to community members to avoid multiple relationships,” Mr Okema added.

Row over chapati ends in death

In another Oyam case, police are hunting for Ambrose Okaka and Sam Okullo, accused of killing Lawrence Otim at Telela Village, Iceme Sub-county, on August 13.

Otim reportedly bought a chapati but found the two men eating it. In anger, he threw a stone at them. In retaliation, the suspects allegedly beat him and pushed him onto a hard surface, leaving him unconscious.

He later died at Lacor Hospital in Gulu on August 15.

Brothers’ feud turns deadly

In Lira District, three men are in custody after the death of Emmanuel Apita of Awibada Village, Barr Sub-county.

On August 16, Apita’s brother, Sam Apita, accused him of taking his iron sheets. Together with Richard Ongu and Bonny Ogwang, they allegedly picked up Emmanuel, forced him to reveal where the iron sheets were, and later returned him home in critical condition.

He died that night. The suspects are being held as police investigate.

Dokolo assault victim succumbs

In Dokolo, police arrested Brian Odongo and are pursuing another suspect, Solomon Okwanga, over the death of Omut Bosco, 27, of Alito Village, Agwata Sub-county.

The pair allegedly assaulted Omut on August 2, but he did not report the matter to police. A week later, he collapsed and was admitted to Lira Regional Referral Hospital with head injuries. He died before a CT scan could be carried out.