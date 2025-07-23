Four Masindi NRM primary losers demand fresh polls

Four candidates who lost in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Buruli County parliamentary flag in Masindi District have petitioned the party’s electoral commission, demanding a nullification of the results and a fresh election.

The petitioners — Mr Zacheus Mwetegye, Mr Patrick Angei, Mr Julius Mugisa, and Mr Stephen Kabindi — allege that the electoral process was riddled with irregularities, including vote rigging, voter bribery, intimidation, and manipulation of results at various stages. The primaries, held to select the NRM flag bearer for the 2026 General Elections, saw incumbent MP Ronald Akugizibwe Aled declared the winner with 9,147 votes.

He was followed by Mr Julius Mugisa with 4,140 votes (20 percent), Mr Zacheus Mwetegye with 3,687 votes (18 percent), Mr Stephen Kabindi with 2,840 votes (14 percent), and Mr Patrick Angei, who garnered 326 votes. Speaking to journalists in Masindi Town on Monday evening, lead petitioner Mwetegye said the election lacked transparency and credibility.

“Though elections were conducted, we reject the declared outcome. The entire process was compromised by bribery, vote rigging, result alteration, and misconduct by electoral officials at village, parish, and sub-county levels,” he said. Mr Mwetegye further claimed that some of his polling agents were denied access to declaration forms, while others were coerced into signing forms before vote tallies were entered. In some areas, agents were allegedly prevented from signing altogether, enabling presiding officials to alter results without oversight.

“The final tally did not reflect the actual votes cast. We are petitioning the party to cancel the results and order a re-run under conditions that ensure a free and fair expression of the people’s will,” he added. Mr Kabindi echoed these concerns, highlighting voter disenfranchisement due to missing names in the NRM voter register — a key requirement for participation in the party primaries.

Call for wider probe

Mr Mugisa, who finished second, called for an independent investigation into the conduct of the election. “We have written to the NRM electoral commission tribunal demanding an inquiry. I cannot simply accept what I believe was a stolen victory. The will of the voters must be respected,” he said. The petitioners have also called for the Masindi District NRM Electoral Commission officials to recuse themselves from handling the matter, citing a lack of trust in their neutrality and competence. Mr Moses Ogwang, the district party registrar and returning officer, acknowledged receipt of the complaints but denied any wrongdoing.

“Every polling station was issued adequate declaration forms corresponding to the number of candidates, including a copy for the district office. If there are grievances, I advise that they be formally submitted to the NRM Secretariat, as my office has no authority to annul results,” Mr Ogwang stated. The matter now lies with the NRM National Electoral Tribunal, which will assess whether the petitioners’ claims merit further investigation or warrant a repeat of the election in Buruli County.



