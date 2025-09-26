Four medics interdicted in Kayunga over absenteeism

The Chief Administrative Officer for Kayunga District, Malik Mahaba, has interdicted four medical officers to allow investigations into allegations of absenteeism and deviating from the ethics oath. Dr. Daniel Kiyimba, the senior medical officer at Bbaale Health Centre IV, and three medical officers - Dr. Isaac Moses Nsereko, Dr. Herbert Wabigogobye, and Dr. John Mabinda Wanda - all attached to the same health facility, have been absconding from duty without official leave.

In a letter dated September 16, 2025, the Chief Administrative Officer referred to a letter from the district health officer dated September 5, 2025, stating that Dr. Kiyimba, according to the biometric attendance, worked only 9 days during the month of August.

"You only signed in and never signed out for three days, and these were 5th, 14th, and 21st of August 2025. Although you met the required 8 hours per day of work for the days you were present, you exhibited gross negligence of duty by mismanaging the facility as the In-charge. You failed to provide leadership, guidance, and control to your subordinates, which is unacceptable in the public service," the letter reads in part.

Further reference is made to a letter Ref: ADM.077/246/01 dated September 10, 2025, from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, in which she communicated the Health Service Delivery Gaps at Bbaale Health Centre IV.

Mr Mahaba notes that a team from the Ministry conducted a routine spot-check and support supervision at the facility on September 1, 2025, and reported irregular attendance to duty and failure to undertake post-operative reviews for patients who have been operated on, which is unethical and against the Hippocratic Oath he took as a doctor.

"It was also discovered that the infection control measures at the facility were lacking. All this was committed or omitted in total disregard of Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021, the Public Health Act 2023 as amended, and the Standard Operating Procedures from the Ministry of Health, which tantamount to gross misconduct," the letter further reads.

Following the above, the CAO interdicted the four medics with immediate effect, and they will all be receiving half of their basic salary during the investigations. The quartet is also conditioned not to frequent offices except on appointment or when invited and not to leave the country unless cleared by relevant offices.

Dr. Olive Busingye, the Kayunga Deputy District Health Officer, says issues leading to the interdiction of the medics have existed for a long time, and all efforts to resolve them internally failed due to impunity of the accused staff. "On many occasions, we've written letters to the CAO to take action, and many health workers' issues were forwarded to the Rewards and Sanctions Committee and are yet to be heard," she said.

Mr. Emmanuel Wambuyi, a resident of Katiimbwa Town Council, said the renewed efforts to strengthen the health sector in the district should not be limited to Bbaale but rolled out across the district. "Many medics are still extorting money from poor patients, abscond from duty, and also refer government patients to their private facilities, and the cost has always been heavy as many of them opt for self-medication and traditional healing," he said.

The interdictions come months after this publication carried a story where residents complained that a good number of lower health facilities in the district remain closed over the weekend. According to residents, several health centre IIs and IIIs are closed from Friday evening until Monday morning. This leaves patients stranded, forcing them to either delay treatment or seek care at private facilities at an extra cost.



