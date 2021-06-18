Four medics to get free Covid-19 treatment

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

As the country continues to battle with the massive second wave of Covid-19 infections, UMC Victoria Hospital has come up with an offer of four free beds to treat frontline health workers who will be infected with Covid-19.

According to the Chief medical officer at UMC Victoria Hospital, Dr Eldrine Jjuko, they have decided to come up with such an initiative to help the frontline health workers since there are reports that some of them have been failing to get hospital beds once infected with the deadly pandemic.

"We are collaborating with the Uganda Medical Association to dedicate four beds to treating health workers who have Covid-19. The beds will come at no cost," Dr Jjuko said at a press conference in Kampala today.

He added:"We have been hearing of scenarios where doctors are failing to get beds and also oxgyen; that is why we have come out to help when we heard of such an alarm and we think we can be of help."

Dr Jjuko emphasised that they will work with the Uganda Medical Association as their link to the frontline health workers who will be occupying the four free beds allocated to them.

Earlier this week, the Uganda Medical Association, released a list of atleast nine of their doctors, they said have in the recent past, succumbed to the deadly Covid-19.

They were named as; Dr Alex Mulindwa, Dr Peter Emodex, Dr Betty Kasanka, Dr Abbas Kakembo, Dr Frank Tabuley, Dr Stephen Sebbudde, Dr Jeremy Oromcamu and Dr Hitimana Lukanika.

"Over the past two weeks, we have lost nine doctors and several health workers to Covid-19 and other illnesses. They served the country and it's people. We condole with their families and pray for their souls to rest in eternal peace." The Uganda Medical Association posted.

Further at the same press conference that took place in Bukoto in Kampala, Dr Jjuko revealed that their facility has an annex, the former Kadic hospital, which annex he said, provides one of the low cost treatment for Covid-19 in the country.

He said they charge between Shs400,000 to Shs600,000 per day for not so badly off patients.

He added that for those in Intensive Care Unit, they charge them between Shs1m to 1.5m.

