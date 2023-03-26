Four men arrested over murder of their sister in Rukiga District

Four family members in Rukiga District have been arrested on allegations that they assaulted their sister to death following a long-term land wrangle.

On Sunday, Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased as 41-year-old Christine Kiconco while the suspects include Innocent Tumwekwase, Samuel Atuhirwe, Christopher Bikorwomuhangi and Justus Mayumba.

The deceased and the suspects are all residents of Rwenderema Cell, Ibumba Parish in Rwamucucu Sub County, Rukiga District.

“It's alleged that the family of the deceased has been having domestic issues originating from land that was divided amongst the children by their father Selestino Byaruhanga,” Maate said.

“The boys immediately sold off their shares and started claiming the part that was given to girls and since then, they have been threatening the deceased,” he added.

According to police, the deceased on March 24 returned home drunk at about 8pm and made a lot of noise abusing the brothers for having sold off their land share.

“That had always been her common character whenever she was drunk,” Maate noted.

Police further say Kiconco’s father ordered her to move to the boy’s quarters after she continued to make noise upon her return.

“While Byaruhanga was still sleeping in the morning on March 25, his son Tumwekwase, and daughter in-law Charity Bahimbisomwe, told him that her daughter was dead from the compound,” Maate said.

Byaruhanga immediately woke up and confirmed the same before he reported the matter to the police.