Four men charged with assault over attack on Kayunga RDC

The four men are (L-R) Abdul Lukyamuzi, Rogers Mpagi, Joshua Lukyamuzi and Nathan Ssebunya being taken to Kayunga grade one court on November p. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The magistrate, who first sent the accused on remand later granted the four bail and ordered them to re-appear in court November 30.

Four men were Tuesday charged with assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly attacked the Kayunga Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) on November 5.

