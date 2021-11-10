Four men charged with assault over attack on Kayunga RDC

Four men were Tuesday charged with assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly attacked the Kayunga Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) on November 5.

The accused who include, Abdul Lukyamuzi, Rogers Mpagi, Joshua Lukyamuzi and Nathan Ssebunya appeared before the Kayunga Grade One magistrate, Mr Benson Ssemondo and denied the charges.

Prosecution asserts that ‘‘the accused, all residents of Kampala, assaulted Mr Ronald Mukooza, his driver Mr Stanley Nsamba and another person, also causing malicious damage to the deputy RDC’s official vehicle registration number UG 2184 C.’’

The magistrate, who first sent the accused on remand later granted the four bail and ordered them to re-appear in court November 30.