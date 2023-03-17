Four men held in God’s divided Kumi house

The court has remanded four members of Kumi Diocese to prison over assault on members of the rival Reformed Anglican Church (Rac) in Ngora District.

On Sunday, four men driving a lorry, with the Church of Uganda Kumi Diocese brand, allegedly descended on the home of Rev Sam Osire in Ajeluk village, Mukura Sub-county. They attacked him and his wife, Ms Rose Abwin. Ms Abwim also serves as a lay reader at Ajeluk Rac under the leadership of Rev Charles Oode Okunya, the bishop for the Upper Nile Diocese.

The four suspects; Mr Dan Okiror, alias Power Mike, Mr Sam Okello, Mr Emmanuel Opade, and Mr John Oba, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Solomon Ezra Okem on Tuesday.

They pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault, trespass and malicious damage of property.

Court heard that the suspects, at 4am on Sunday broke into the premises of the rival church clerics, assaulted Rev Osire, who sustained a deep cut on his head and assaulted his wife.

“You are remanded to prison until March 27,” the trial magistrate said.

Rev Osire, who is receiving treatment in Kampala, told Daily Monitor that during the attack, the suspects first demanded that he prays for them. He said he declined to pray for them on suspicion that they were not stable mentally.

“They then resorted to breaking the door of the house that we were sleeping in, they managed to open the doors, then they suddenly started to reign assaults on us using the sharp instruments they were carrying,” he explained.

Mr Osire said after the attack, the suspects carried and dumped them on the back of the lorry, before driving them to Ngora Central Police Station.

At the police station, the four suspects were arrested while the lorry has been confiscated as part of evidence in the case.

Mr Oscar Ageca, the police spokesperson for East Kyoga, said five people were assaulted and police are still making inquiries into the case .

“We would like to remind Christians of The Church of Uganda-Kumi Diocese and Reformed Anglicans that Uganda is a country of religious tolerance,” he said.

Background of Rac

Rev Osire is among the Anglican clerics and Christians who defected from Kumi Diocese after the House of Bishops refused to consecrate Rev Okunya following his election in 2019.

Rev Okunya thereafter joined Rac and was installed as the fifth bishop for the Upper Nile Diocese in June 2022.