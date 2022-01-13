Prime

Four Mengo officials held in Rakai as rift with Kooki escalates 

Ms Gertrude Ssebugwawo (middle) the coordinator of Buganda Kingdom programmes in Kooki Chiefdom, with her subjects in a meeting in Kyarurangira Sub County before being escorted to Rakai Police Station on January 12, 2022. PHOTO | AMBROSE MUSASIZI

By  CLEOPUS TUKAMARWA  &  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • Those being held at Rakai Police Station include; Ms Gertrude Nakalanzi Ssebugwawo, the coordinator of Buganda Kingdom programmes in Kooki Chiefdom, Mr Joseph Mutyaba, the deputy of Kabaka’s representative in Kabula County (Lumama), Mr Paul Mwanje, and Mr  Willy Kiyaga who were being installed as Kyaruragira Cub County (Gombolola) chief and deputy respectively.

Police in Rakai District are holding four Buganda Kingdom officials who had gone to the area to install Kabaka’s new representatives in the area.

