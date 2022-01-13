Four Mengo officials held in Rakai as rift with Kooki escalates 

Police in Rakai District are holding four Buganda Kingdom officials who had gone to the area to install Kabaka’s new representatives in the area.

Those being held at Rakai Police Station include; Ms Gertrude Nakalanzi Ssebugwawo, the coordinator of Buganda Kingdom programmes in Kooki Chiefdom, Mr Joseph Mutyaba, the deputy of Kabaka’s representative in Kabula County (Lumama), Mr Paul Mwanje, and Mr Willy Kiyaga who were being installed as Kyaruragira Cub County (Gombolola) chief and deputy respectively.

A security source told Daily Monitor that the quartet is detained on charges of trespassing in an independent culture institution (Kooki) with knowledge of leadership.

According to Mr Julius Mpande, the officer in charge of Rakai Police Station, Ms Ssebuggwaawo and her colleagues were doing an illegal act since they did not inform leaders in Kooki chiefdom.

“Kooki is an independent institution according to the documents we have and if these people were doing the right thing, I wonder why they had to hide in the bushes to perform their function,” he said.

Mr Mpande further explained: “We did not want to see fighting among residents in the area because we had received information that Kooki loyalists were planning to attack Buganda Kingdom officials who were attending the function.”

The officer in charge of Station Rakai Police, Julius Mpande speaks to Buganda Kingdom officials after dispersing their meeting in Kyarurangira Sub County on January 12, 2022.

Mr Godfrey Kimbugwe, the Deputy Prime Minister Kooki chiefdom said Kooki is an independent entity and for any Mengo official to visit the area, he has to first seek permission from Kooki hereditary chief, Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli II.

“We are a cultural institution recognised under the laws of Uganda, why do Buganda Kingdom officials keep undermining us? They sent a delegation to perform activities in our area without our knowledge,” he said.

Mr Noah Kiyimba, the Buganda Kingdom spokesperson said that the exercise of installing sub-county chiefs in all parts of Buganda has been ongoing and they had not received any resistance from anyone.

“The Kabaka recently decided to make a reshuffle on sub-county chiefs in the kingdom. We however wonder why the Deputy RDC in Rakai decided to arrest our officials, it is absurd,” he said.

The latest development indicates that the rift between the two cultural institutions keeps escalating.

In 2018, police attempted to block Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga from visiting Kooki to promote coffee growing after Kooki royalists held demonstrations protesting his visit. However, Mr Mayiga was later allowed to proceed with his journey to Kooki, with additional security.

In 2018, authorities in Kooki Chiefdom announced that they had cut ties with Buganda Kingdom, citing lack of respect and marginalisation by kingdom officials.

Kooki Chiefdom officials insist they will only renew their cooperation with Mengo after Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has had direct talks with the Kamuswaga.

Located in Rakai District, Kooki chiefdom was incorporated into Buganda Kingdom in 1896 after signing an agreement but retained some cultural heritage, including their own leader, the Kamuswaga.

Kooki leaders say some Buganda Kingdom officials have continued to undermine their chiefdom and its hereditary cultural leader, which they say is in total contravention of an agreement both institutions signed 124 years ago.

The chiefdom has previously raised a number of demands to Mengo, one of which is being accorded a special status, higher than that of other Ssaza (county) chiefs, and to have Kamuswaga’s throne inside the Mengo Lukiiko hall. However, Mengo has refused to honour all the demands.