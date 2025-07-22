Four more patients get kidney transplant at Mulago hospital

Mulago National Referral Hospital’s medical experts have collaborated with doctors from Kidney Care in the United Kingdom to perform four additional kidney transplants in Uganda. The new surgeries bring the total number of patients who have benefited from the free transplants at Mulago to nine, since the maiden transplant was done in December 2023.

“I'm excited to say that Mulago has now made it a habit to transplant,” said Prof Frank Asiimwe, the transplant surgeon at the facility. “The first time something happens, one could say maybe it was an accident; maybe it was a fluke; that was December 2023.”

“The second time (in 2024), okay, (someone may think it is) a bit of a coincidence. But when it happens for the third time (in July 2025), that becomes a habit,” he added.

Dr Peace Bagasha, a kidney specialist at the facility, said the beneficiaries are from the age range of 16 to 57. She said the transplant activities ran from Monday July 14, to Friday.

“During that time, we were able to transplant four patients. So, we had a 16-year-old girl who was our first paediatric transplant. She got a kidney from her 24-year-old brother. We had a 57-year-old gentleman who got a kidney from his 23-year-old brother, and that was our oldest recipient,” she revealed.

“We also had a 23-year-old lady who got the kidney from her 26-year-old brother, and then we had a father, 43 years old, who gave a kidney to his son, a 22-year-old,” she added.

The expert explained that before they got to this stage of doing the transplant, they did a thorough assessment of the patients. “We had an extensive process of working up the patients to be able to get the patients who are the most healthy to be able to undergo this surgery. And I'd like to thank our pre-transplant work up group,” she said.

“These patients are doing dialysis, and we have to make sure that they're doing three times a week, so that they're healthy enough to withstand the surgery, but also so that they don't get infections and that can make the post-transplant process bad,” she added.

Dr Bagasha noted that all four patients are recovering well. “After they have had the transplant, the post-transplant group has been working day and night to ensure that the patients are doing well, and indeed they are doing well at the moment. We pray to the almighty that they continue to do well,” she said.

“Before this, we have had five patients who have been transplanted at this facility since December 2023, and so far, our accumulating total is nine patients who have been transplanted in Uganda,” she added. Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the hospital director, said they intend to do a total of 12 transplants this financial year.

“In December 2023, we did the maiden transplant successfully. We were all very nervous, but when we were all successful, we jubilated,” she said.

“It took us almost another year to organise for another transplant, and we did four transplants. And we promised that in this financial year, we plan to deliver at least 12 kidney transplants, and now we have started,” she added.

Selection

Dr Bagasha explained that they follow stringent procedures to select the beneficiaries.

“So, to be eligible for transplants initially, you'd be a dialysis patient. So far, we have over 400 patients on dialysis in the country, so all these are potentially eligible patients for transplant,” she explained.

“Patients with terminal kidney disease also become eligible for transplant. Our 16-year-old had serious malaria, and this is one of the causes of kidney failure,” she added. Besides the requirement for the patient to get a donor who is a close relative, Prof Asiimwe also indicated that they assess the patient’s ability to continue buying the medicines which they should be taking after the transplants. He said it costs around Shs1.5 million per month.

The organs should be donated free of charge (no buying or selling of organs), and the donors should not be coerced, according to the provisions in the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Act. Regulation questions But there is still no Organ Transplant Council in place, required by the law to regulate the transplants.

Dr Ronny Bahatungire, the commissioner of clinical services at the Ministry of Health, said they are expediting the process of having the council in place. He said Mulago is allowed to do the transplants as a “pilot.”

“I am happy to announce that this year, the Organ Transplant and Donation Council will be signed into force. It is a commitment from the Ministry of Health to ensure this is in place to make sure we will be able to have this done with ease,” the commissioner said.

“We want to reassure the public that there is nothing illegal that will go on, and it is the reason why the council is being signed into force to make sure that every activity that is going on under donation and transplant will be regulated and done by the law,” he added.

Dr Bahatungire also appealed to Ugandans to prevent diseases like diabetes and malaria, which affect kidney function and may cause kidney failure and hence the need for a transplant.

Background

About 12 months ago, Mulago hospital completed its first-ever kidney transplant. Subsequent operations have built on that foundation. Uganda passed the Human Organ Transplant Act in March 2023, enabling the establishment of a Transplant Council. While initial funding delays slowed official oversight, Mulago secured approvals via the Uganda Medical Board to begin procedures.