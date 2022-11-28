Four Moyo officials charged over corruption

Four senior officials from Moyo District have been charged with abuse of office and causing financial loss to the government.

The accused persons appeared before Grade I Magistrate Ebert Asiimwe on Wednesday last week and denied the charges. The court granted them bail.

The officials include Mr Alfred Adaku, the acting chief finance officer; Mr Bosco Madrara, the principal human resource officer; Mr Lulu Natal, the senior human resource officer; and Ms Jane Aserua Clara, the acting senior accountant.

According to the charge sheet signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms Patricia Achan Okiria, “The accused officers were charged with different counts of causing financial loss and abuse of office contrary to Section 20 (I) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 as amended. The accused persons were arrested on November 22 in Moyo”.

According to the Inspectorate of Government, Mr Lulu, Madrara, and Adaku, during the Financial Year 2018/2019, irregularly facilitated the payment of Shs244m to 23 staff of Moyo District local government as salary arrears.