Four Obongi officials arrested over purchase of Shs300m ghost vehicle 

Four district officials in Obongi District were Friday arrested over alleged purchase of Shs300 million ghost vehicle.

According to available documents, the Toyota pick-up vehicle was meant for the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development, Additional Financing (USMID-AF), for the construction of Ndirindri market that is near completion in Itula Sub-county, Obongi District.

Obongi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, said: "Those arrested by police are the Acting District engineer, the procurement officer, the accountant and the auditor. They are now at the police station."

He said the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Andrew Leru, who authorised the payment is on the run.

"I can confirm that up to now, the car is not in the district yet there are documents indicating that the car was paid for. Obongi has been faced with numerous corruption scandals which is bogging down development for the taxpayers," Mr Hashaka said.

In June, Bygon Enterprises, a company charged with supply of the vehicle made commitment to Obongi District.

According to a June 19 letter by the Technical Director for Bygon Enterprise, Mr Bosco Okello, the payment for the vehicle was made to the company.

"The purpose of the letter is to make commitment to Obongi district local government of Bygon obligation to supply the vehicle. I therefore request Obongi District to continue with other process of payment of certificate and also follow up the process of registration of the vehicle," Mr Okello said in the letter.

The North West Nile police spokesperson, Mr Ignatius Dragudu, said the suspects were still recording statements with the OC CID by press time.

"They are helping the police in the investigations with more information at the CPS in Obongi," he said.

Another letter from the car importer confirmed that a request for purchase of a vehicle was made in January to Cedam Enterprises.

Consequently, according to the January 24 letter by Mellan Mugaya, the Finance Manager for Cedam Enterprises, they received 35 percent advance payment for the car from Bygon Enterprises on behalf of Obongi District to be used for construction of Ndirindri market.

"We also wish to advise that the reservation has been granted up to February 15 for the contractor to have remitted the balance outstanding 65 per cent to allow us expedite the registration process," Mellan said.

