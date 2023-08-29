Four perish in Masaka separate hit and run motor  crashes

Four people have died in two separate hit and run motor crashes in the districts of Kyotera and Sembabule in Masaka Sub Region.

Police identified the deceased persons as Ronald Ssempijja,23, a motor cyclist and a passenger Abbas Ssekalema,25, that died on spot, both residents of Kyotera District and Richard Musanjje a motor cyclist and his passenger Christine Namayanja- both residents of Sembabule District.

Ssempijja was riding a motorcycle registration number UFH 579U when he was knocked down by a speeding saloon car registration number UAV 354W at Kimukunda Trading Centre on Kyotera -Mutukula Road. The driver of the car took off after the crash.

The second crash occurred at Mabindo Trading Centre on Masaka-Bukomansimbi -Sembabule Road when a speeding saloon car registration number UBK 671Q knocked down a motor cycle registration number UFQ 662Y on which Musanje and Namayanja were traveling on, killing them on spot.

According to eye witnesses both crashes which occurred on Friday morning were a result of speeding by the saloon car drivers.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed the incidents saying police have taken the deceased persons to Sembabule Health Centre IV and Kakuuto Health Centre IV as investigations into the cause of crashes goes on.

Kasirye has however warned motorists to always be considerate of other road users and avoid speeding especially when they approach trading centres.