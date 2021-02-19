Four policemen arrested over Jinja shooting as second victim dies

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

Police in Jinja District are holding four of their colleagues in connection to the Thursday evening shooting that left two men, including a Boda Boda rider dead, and a woman injured at Mailo Mbili along the Jinja-Iganga highway.

Farouk Weyubule, a 35-year-old Boda Boda rider hailing from Buswiri village, Makuutu Sub-county in Bugweri district, died on the spot, while the second victim, Yusuf Balikoowa succumbed to his wounds on Friday afternoon.

While earlier reports alleged that the officer in-charge (OC) of Mafubira Police Station, a one Mayambala, was the triggerman, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, told Daily Monitor that Mr Mayambala wasn’t armed when the incident occurred.

“Mayambala is the person who got into a physical altercation with the deceased Boda Boda, but he wasn’t armed; instead, it is him who rung the police patrol car that arrived on the scene and as we speak, all the four policemen are inside (under custody),” Mr Ngako said.

He added that the third victim, Sharua Namukose, 29, who was rushed to Alshafa Hospital in Mpumudde, a Jinja City Suburb, has recuperated and is due to be discharged.

According to Ms Namukose, she was being ridden by Weyubule when they encountered an errant driver speaking on the phone; and that when Weyubule reportedly asked why he was driving recklessly, a verbal altercation ensued.

The driver of the car, who eyewitnesses say was Mr Mayambala, then parked by the roadside, but was on the verge of being roughed up by a crowd of Boda Boda riders when a police patrol vehicle pulled up.

However, shortly, gunshots rang out leaving Weyubule sprawled on the tarmac with a bullet hole to his chest. Mr Ngako, however, says investigations into the shooting are ongoing.