Four ‘possessed’ siblings arrested over killing their father

Police in Serere District have arrested four female siblings over the alleged “spiritually influenced murder of their 65-year-old father, John Okure.”

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained circumstances leading to the brutal murder of the retired man who was resident in Igora II Village Okulonyo Parish, Orio Sub-county in Serere District.

“On June 15, a one Martha Akwango returned from school while crying after she got possessed by evil spirits. When she reached at their home, her three other female siblings started praying over her to cast away the demons that had attacked her,” CP Enanga narrated.

According to police, the exorcism later turned gruesome as the trio attacked Mr Okure from their shared residence.

“While casting out demons from their younger sister, the three female siblings beat their father to death and further poked out both his eyes which in their vision were fired with evil spirit- and the cause of the demonic attacks on them,” CP Enanga said in a statement, June 20.

He added: “The attack was so violent that blood splatter was seemingly everywhere.”

Police condemned the incident observing that “it is very difficult for any normal person to comprehend.”

The detained siblings include Deborah Achumo, Ester Achom, Susan Ikwadi and Martha Akwango.

“They are being processed on murder charges,” police confirmed on Monday.