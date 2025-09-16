Four priests ordained as Holy School Lake View SS marks 32 Years

Four deacons under the Holy Cross Family attained Priesthood at Holy Cross Lake View Senior Secondary School, Jinja, which also marked 32 years.

The newly-ordained Priests are Rev Fr Benjamin Kamushana Congregation of Holy Cross (CSC) Mbarara Archdiocese), Rev Fr James Nyenza CSC (Tanzania), Rev Fr Novert Ogezi CSC (Mbarara Archdiocese) and Rev Fr Matayo Bwanandeke CSC (Kasese Diocese).

Rt Rev Patrick M. Neary CSC, Bishop of the Diocese of Saint Cloud, Minnesota-USA, who presided over the ceremony, challenged the newly-ordained Priests to serve with humility.

“To you my dear sons who have been configured more closely to Christ the High Priest, today (Sunday) marks a profound transformation in your lives. By the laying on of hands and the prayer of consecration, you are set apart to serve God’s people with fidelity, humility and love.





“You are no longer your own; you are now servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God,” Bishop Neary said, adding that priesthood is not a privilege for self-gain, but a sacred responsibility.

“You are called to proclaim the word of God with courage, to celebrate the sacraments with reverence, and to shepherd the faithful with a heart that mirrors Christ the Good Shepherd, who laid down His life for His sheep.





“In a world often clouded by confusion, division, and spiritual hunger, you must be beacons of hope, channels of mercy, and witnesses of the Gospel,” he added.





The Provincial Superior, Province of East Africa, Rev Fr Peter Caxton Mayanja CSC, challenged the newly-ordained Priests to help the people of God to see the hope that lies in the daily crosses that go their way.





The provincial superior congratulated Holy Cross Lake View SSS upon marking 32 years of its existence, and revealed that the new Priests will continue serving at their current duty stations. Rev Fr Bwanandeke CSC, on behalf of other priests, committed to serve their respective congregants faithfully.

Rev Fr Gerald Muto, the Chancellor of Jinja Diocese, represented the Bishop, Rt Rev Charles Martin Wamika at the celebrations.

Rev Fr Prosper Atukwatse CSC, the school head teacher, says a lot has been achieved through the years.

“As we mark 32 years of education to serve, we are proud of the profound results we keep registering from time immemorial. We offer holistic education that has enabled us to produce all-round learners who excel out of there,” Rev Fr Prosper revealed, noting that the good working relationship with the different stakeholders has been a key factor in their success.





Started in 1993 by Fr Bob Hesse CSC, the school has produced outstanding students like Dr Idiobe Muwanika, one of the only aeronautical engineers in Uganda currently working with Boeing.

The joint celebrations attracted guests from Mbarara and Tororo Archdioceses, as well as Tanzania.