Four prisoners killed in Lwengo motor accident

The wreckage of the vehicle in which they were being transported on December 8. PHOTO/CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA

By  CLEOPUS TUKAMARWA

What you need to know:

  • The driver and one prison warder claimed that “one of the prisoners jumped and grabbed the vehicle’s steering wheel- leading to the accident.”

At leastfour inmates from Kakondo Prisons in Lyantonde District died and about eight others sustained severe injuries following a Wednesday morning road accident at Kiterede Village, Malango Sub-county in Lwengo District.

