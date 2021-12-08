Four prisoners killed in Lwengo motor accident

At leastfour inmates from Kakondo Prisons in Lyantonde District died and about eight others sustained severe injuries following a Wednesday morning road accident at Kiterede Village, Malango Sub-county in Lwengo District.

Eyewitnesses told this publication that the inmates were moving to a yet to be known destination in a Toyota Saloon car Reg No UBF472K.

Many people including some prison warders, more than four other prisoners and the car-driver were seriously injured and were rushed to Lyantonde Hospital, a source said.

Related PRIME Centenary Bank employee perishes in Pallisa accident National

Speaking to this reporter shortly before they were evacuated, the driver and one prison warder claimed that “one of the prisoners jumped and grabbed the in-motion vehicle’s steering wheel- causing a scuffle as he tried to control the car leading to the accident.”