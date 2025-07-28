Four remanded over Shs18 billion fake government deal targeting Turkish investor

Four individuals accused of masterminding an elaborate Shs18.1 billion fraud scheme targeting a Turkish investor have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison.

The suspects, Dr Charles Mulyansaka alias Charles Jamesnoth, Moses Mwesigwa, Moses Seruma, and Peter Watum, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi at Buganda Road Court on July 28.

They face seven criminal charges, including forgery, uttering false documents, electronic fraud, conspiracy to commit a felony, and attempted obtaining of money by false pretences.

Prosecution alleges that the quartet impersonated senior government officials through a fictitious “special contracts committee” to defraud Mr Furkan Gumran, director of Sirius Blue Chemical Manufacturing Company Ltd, by luring him into a bogus $4.95 million (approximately Shs18.1 billion) government procurement deal.

As proceedings commenced, an irritated Magistrate Kayizzi ordered the accused to remove their face masks.

“Remove your masks. I want to see you properly,” he said. “I even no longer want masks in court. Someone stole a computer the other day and we could not identify him because he was wearing a mask.”

According to the charge sheet, between June 30 and July 22, 2025, the accused allegedly forged official documents purportedly from the Office of the President, including a confirmation of supply for universal Adblue and a fake invitation for a business meeting. These were emailed to Mr Gumran via [email protected].

Senior State Attorney Viola Tusingwire told the court that the accused also demanded a 4% commission, nearly $200,000, on the non-existent contract.

“Inquiries are still ongoing, and we pray for a mention date to enable us complete investigations,” Ms Tusingwire said.

Defence lawyer Andrew Sebuliba requested a short adjournment to allow the suspects to file for bail and access disclosures. But Magistrate Kayizzi declined.

“Not now, counsel. Investigations are still ongoing. The earliest we have is August 11,” he ruled. “The accused shall be kept on remand until then.”

All four suspects denied the charges.

Dr Mulyansaka, 50, is a medical officer residing in Kitala Zone, Katabi Town Council. His co-accused include Mwesigwa, 34, a laboratory technician from Namulanda; Seruma, 39, a self-employed resident of Mpala; and Watum, 52, a civil engineer from Kyebando.

The arrests followed a July 24 sting operation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU), which apprehended the suspects at AHA Towers in Kampala as they allegedly prepared to receive the illicit funds.

SHACU Deputy Head of Legal, Mr Israel Ochwo, said the group had forged letters and contracts, created fake government websites, and held meetings near government offices to convince the investor of their legitimacy.

“This operation was a breakthrough. We managed to intercept the criminals before any money was transferred, which rarely happens,” Mr Ochwo said.

Mr Gumran reportedly grew suspicious after noticing inconsistencies in the documents and tipped off authorities.

A fifth suspect, Godfrey Ssekidde Lubowa , also known as Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka, remains at large. Authorities say he is connected to multiple high-profile scams and are actively searching for him.