Four remanded over theft of Shs320m Umeme equipment

Four men have been remanded to Kitalya prison by the Specialized Utilities Wildlife and Standards Court on charges of theft of equipment worth Shs320 million belonging to electricity distributor, Umeme Limited.

The accused are Michael Nuwamanya,26, the Director Mucocent Technical Services Limited, Ashraf Turyatemba,18, Obadia Matsiko,26, and Abdul Matovu, both electricians working Muttico Technical Services Limited.

During a session presided over by magistrate Asuman Muhumuza, the accused denied charges ranging from theft, obtaining and retaining stolen property to conspiracy to commit a felony.

After denying the charges, state prosecutor Ms Patricia Chingtho informed court that inquiries into the case are still ongoing and asked for more time to bring evidence pinning the suspects.

Consequently, court opted to remand the suspects until May 27, for mention of their charges.

Prosecution contends that the accused and others still at large on April 29 and May 1 at Kayiwa zone and Ssenkatuka zone Rubaga Division in Kampala, stole aluminum, bolts, polymeric, pig tales, surgery arresters, pig clamps, sockets fibres, insulators, reel insulators and R90 pin insulators, among others.

It is further alleged that all the accused and others still at large between April 29 and May 1 this year, at Kayiwa zone Rubaga Division conspired to steal.

