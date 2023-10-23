Four rushed to hospital after truck rams into fuel station

Four people have been rushed to various hospitals on either side of the Busia-Kenya border after a Sino truck rammed into Retta Fuel Station on Majanji Road in Busia Town.

Mr David Masiga, an eyewitness, at the weekend, said: “The driver of the Sino truck registration number UBF 119J, which was at a high speed and was ferrying sand from Majanji, lost control as he overtook a tricycle and rammed into the fuel station.”

According to Mr Masiga, the driver of the ill-fated truck first hit the tricycle, whose rider was in the middle of the road.

He said three people, including the truck’s turn man, and two occupants of the tricycle, all of whom were not identified by press time, were rushed to hospitals in Kenya.

“The truck driver remained trapped inside his cabin for more than three hours as residents used axes and pickaxes to free him and rush him to Dabani Hospital, Mr Masiga said.

Mr Alex Wanyama, another eyewitness, said he heard the truck driver hooting, but the rider of the tricycle did not give way and in the process, he was hit.

Mr Shadrack Namuhisa, the director of the fuel station, described the destruction caused to his facility as “huge”, adding that the truck brought down three pumps, a canopy, and retainer walls.

“By the grace of the Lord, all my workers had left and none was injured,” he said.

Mr Hakim Mugwana, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Busia Central Police Station, who was at the scene, said: “As of now, I cannot give details because I don’t have the facts,” he said.