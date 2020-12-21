Four security officers injured as police car trailing Amuriat plunges into swamp
Monday December 21 2020
At least five people, four of whom are security officers, have been injured after one of the patrol cars trailing Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat plunged into a swamp in Kyegegwa District.
The accident happened on Monday morning at Kyatega in Kyegegwa district where Mr Amuriat was meant to campaign as he looks for votes ahead of the January 14, 2020 poll.
The injured include two soldiers who were on the patrol car, two officers attched to Amuriat's security detail and another staff of Amuriat.
Police had been engaged in running battles since morning, unleashing rounds of teargas at Amuriat and his supporters in Kyegegwa town.
After leaving the town, three police patrol cars trailed him and attempted to overtake the convoy. At exactly the centre, the car registration number UP1302 crashed into a stationary motorcycle and swerved into the swamp.
By the time of filing this story, the district police commander who is commanding operations was still stranded in the car in the swamp as attempts to remove the car have so far failed.