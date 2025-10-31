Four sentenced to seven years in jail for poaching in Murchison Falls National Park

The Masindi Chief Magistrates' Court has sentenced four men to seven years and three years, respectively, for illegal entry, hunting, and unlawful possession of wildlife products in Murchison Falls National Park.

Albert Oyirwoth and Albert Odwoka were sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to the three counts. They were arrested on October 19, 2025, by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers from the Delta Marine Post in Kafundo area within Murchison Falls National Park, as they transported buffalo meat in two canoes.

Upon their arrest, Oyirwoth and Odwoka voluntarily guided rangers to a place where five buffalo heads and additional meat were recovered.

Patrick Oromcan and Richard Ochendi were sentenced to three years for illegal entry into the park and killing a bushbuck. They were arrested by rangers on September 20, 2025, from Kololo Ranger Post within Murchison Falls National Park.

While delivering the sentence on October 30, Chief Magistrate Kosia Kasibayo noted that poaching remains prevalent and poses a serious threat to conservation and Uganda's tourism-driven economy.

"The sentence is intended to deter similar actions and preserve the integrity of Uganda's national parks," Kasibayo emphasised.

UWA has welcomed the court's ruling, noting that justice has been served.

"These sentences send a clear message that wildlife crime will not be tolerated," said Mr Bashir Hangi, UWA spokesperson.

He added, "Illegal wildlife trade threatens animal populations and undermines conservation gains. We have strengthened surveillance, intelligence gathering, and law enforcement, and we urge the public to support efforts to protect wildlife and desist from illegal activities against nature."

He stressed that UWA remains committed to working with the justice system, security agencies, communities, and partners to eliminate poaching and safeguard Uganda's biodiversity for present and future generations.



