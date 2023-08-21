Four suspected homosexuals arrested after raid on massage parlor

Four people are being detained at Njeru Police Station in Buikwe District following a raid on a massage parlor that is alleged to be offering gay and lesbianism sex services.

Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region police spokesperson, says all the suspects are employees of Cloud 9 Massage and Chill Outs in Bukaya West Zone, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District.

She identified the suspects as Patricia Nantume alias Malaika, 26, who is the owner of the business, Hope Nawasasira, 20, Douglas Kibirige, 25, and Denis Kirumira, 27.

Homosexuality suspects Douglas Kibirige and Denis Kirumira board a police vehicle following their arrest at a massage parlor in Buikwe District on August 20, 2023. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

Butoto said the quartet was arrested following a tip-off to the area defense secretary by a worker at the massage parlor-turned informant, who was concerned by the alleged illegal activities at the facility.

“A female informant tipped the area defense secretary that suspected acts of homosexuality were being carried out, especially with Indian clients as their most-preferred clients,” Butoto said on Monday.

She added: “This sparked off a misunderstanding between the informant and her boss, who later ordered men to undress her, after which she was reportedly thrown outside the gate, naked.”

Suspected homosexual and owner of a massage parlor said to be promoting same-sex activities, Patricia Nantume, gestures following her arrest in Buikwe District on August 20, 2023. Behind her is Patricia Nahagwe who reported activites at the parlor to police. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

According to Butoto, the informant told authorities that her boss (Nantume) has an artificial phallus (dildo), which she has allegedly been using on female workers, and later posts recordings on Tiktok and other social media platforms.

The informant told police that she was three months ago trafficked from Mbarara City to Buikwe District after being promised Shs500,000 to work in a massage, sauna and salon, but she was instead lured into lesbianism and prostitution.

In her statement to police, Butoto says, the informant suggested that she has not received her salary for the past three months despite allegedly “serving over five clients a day.”

“A police raid on the massage parlor uncovered a dildo, two packets of shisha flavor, bottles of oils used for either massage or as a lubricant for anal sex, two video cameras and a tripod (camera stand),” Butoto added on Monday.

Butoto condemned the acts- confirming that the suspects will be taken to Court for prosecution after investigations are complete.

Locals like Njeru Municipality councillor Patricia Dorothy Chandiru urged closure of the parlor.

“Although they paid the license and all revenue, we ask police to shut the place because residents had first complained about the workers’ indecent dress code,’’ she said.

Bukaya West Village chairperson Jimmy Okee revealed that when the place opened early this year, it was inspected and the proprietor convinced authorities that it was for massage, but he is surprised to hear about the illicit activities that have allegedly been taking place inside.

Locals gather as a police vehicle prepares to drive away suspected homosexuals at a massage parlor in Buikwe District on August 20, 2023. PHOTO/TAUSI MAKATO

Njeru Central Division chairperson Michael Odeba clarified that the license which was issued to the place was to operate as a massage and bar.