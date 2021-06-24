Four top education officials charged

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Juliet Kigongo

Four top officials in the Education ministry were yesterday arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala, and charged with several corruption charges.

The officials are Mr Frederick Edward Lubinga, 47, an architectural assistant, Ms Doreen Matovu Lwanga, 46, a civil engineer, Mr Abdul Nsubuga, 52, a project management professional, and Mr Solomon Kaigia, 40, a quantity surveyor.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects face the charge of conspiracy to defraud a contractor.

Prosecution alleges that between August 2019 and March 2020, they conspired to defraud Mr Robert Nsimbe Zizinga of Shs228m, a 10 per cent of contract sum for the construction of a facility at Nyamitanga Vocational Technical Institute.

Mr Lubinga faces two separate offences of abuse of office and corruption.

Charges

Under the charge of abuse of office, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) contends that he demanded Shs50m from Mr Zizinga as an inducement to conduct due diligence for his company, Synergy Enterprises Ltd, and have it recommended for the contract.

Under the offence of corruption, the DPP alleges that Mr Lubinga received Shs25m as part payment of the inducement to carry out the said due diligence to win the contract.

Likewise, Ms Lwanga was also separately charged with the offence of abuse of office, and an alternative count of corruption.

Prosecution alleges that Ms Lwanga in her capacity as the contracts manager of the Uganda Skills Development Project Bushenyi Cluster, irregularly issued variant contract terms and specifications to the contractor without following PPDA laws and contract agreement, which frustrated and stalled construction work at Nyamitanga Technical Institute.

Under the alternative charge of corruption, the DPP contends that while she was employed as the ministry’s civil engineer and appointed to inspect the Nyamitanga project, Ms Lwanga corruptly neglected her duty thereby compromising the quality of the construction.

The accused denied the charges before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende. They were later granted bail though on different cash terms.

Mr Lubinga was ordered to deposit Shs4m since he faces two offenses. Ms Lwanga was ordered to deposit Shs2m while Mr Nsubuga and Mr Kaigia were each ordered to deposit the least bail cash of Shs1.5m.

Mr Nabende told the accused that if by close of court business yesterday they had not paid the said bail money, they were to be remanded to prison until August 4 when their matter will come up for further management.