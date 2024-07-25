Four win $5,000, Dubai trip in JICA innovation awards

Four people have been awarded for emerging as top technology innovators.

At the closure of this year’s program on July 25, the winners were honoured with grand prizes ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 with the top two winning a trip to Dubai to participate in the biggest fintech for the exceptional contributions in various sectors, including banking and agriculture.

The innovation award program dubbed UJ-Connect is between the government of Japan and Uganda, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

While officiating at the closure of the program, the State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Ms Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo urged the youths to join the Innovation hub with the different fields of there choice with a view of solving the different country's problems.

Ms Ssebugwawo further called for continued collaborations with Japan to Uganda given that Japan is more developed.

‘’We want to continue working with Japan as you know it’s a developed country, the knowledge and technology they have is more than Uganda that’s why we want to encourage more youths to join us because of their background and Ugandans are good at learning this technology so we need more,’’ Ms Ssebugwawo said.

The UJ Connect is a project funded by the Japanese government through JICA (Japan International Corporation Agency) in support of the Uganda Ministry of ICT & National Guidance towards achieving the pillars in the Uganda Digital Transformation Roadmap in line with Digital Uganda Vision 2040.

It is aimed at creating innovative businesses, networking opportunities and create jobs.

The goal of the program is to support early-stage entrepreneurs to achieve more revenues and investments.

Mr Luke Kweyo, one of the lucky four winners and the CEO of Enabling Finance, a credit financing company, in his remarks encouraged all entrepreneurs to join the Uj- Connect to acquire themselves better skills and opportunities in the line of business.

Speaking at the same event, deputy ambassador of Japan to Uganda, Mr Tomotaka Yoshimura urged Ugandan youths to engage in technological innovations as a move to solving their social issues.