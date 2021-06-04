Four-year-old diagnosed with eye cancer

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

A couple in Gulu District is appealing to Good Samaritans to raise funds needed for treating their four-year-old son who has been diagnosed with acute cancer of the eye.

Mr Chris Komakech, 24, and wife Consy Akello, 22, both residents of Paduny Village in Awach Sub- county, needs at least Shs1 million for upkeep as they nurse Stephen Opiru, who has been referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

In mid-June 2020, a milky white spot appeared in Opiru’s left eye. According to Mr Komakech, the spot strangely appeared shiny once light was flashed in it.

“It was very unusual and he usually complained that it itched a lot. At certain moments, it had watery discharge,” he says.

In July last year, Ms Akello took the boy to Unyama Health Centre II where she was given some ointments and eye drops to control the discharge.

However, the spot slowly grew and expanded until it covered the entire eyeball in November.

“That was when I became concerned and took him to Gulu Referral Hospital. From there they referred us to Lacor Hospital but unfortunately we were told that the latter did not have specialists to handle the condition,” Ms Akello narrates.

Last Thursday, Opiru’s eyeball eventually popped out, leaving the boy in pain. The couple took him to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for the second time.

According to Ms Akello, they were immediately referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where the condition can be managed.

But Ms Akello says they do not have a penny left to facilitate the process.

“The little we had, we spent running around and seeking almost every alternative treatment to manage his condition, including selling off a few livestock that we had,” she says.

The couple needs about Shs1million for transport, upkeep, treatment and other logistics that will be required while their son is on treatment at Mbarara referral hospital.

*Compiled by Alex Pithua and Tobbias Jolly Owiny

