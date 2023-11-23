Four years later, Bundibugyo flood victims wait for govt aid

In the aftermath of the 2019 floods and mudslides that claimed 17 lives in Bundibugyo District, some of the survivors who were displaced find themselves in a dire situation, still awaiting government assistance nearly four years later.

As a result, the affected residents have continued to endure challenging conditions and many have resorted to makeshift houses, while others have opted to rent and are hesitant to return to flood-prone areas. They have now appealed to the government for resettlement.

Many of them have refrained from returning to their original land, as the properties were demolished by floods and mudslides.

Compounding the challenges, the road network connecting affected areas such as Tokwe, Kirumya, Ngamba, Bukonzo, Bubukwanga, and Bundibugyo Town Council have been neglected, with district leaders citing financial constraints as the primary obstacle.

Ms Jemima Muhindo, a victim of the floods from Harugale Village, recounted the loss of nine family members and the destruction of their property.

“After losing my nine family members, the government provided us with some relief support, including food, clothes, and utensils. However, we were never resettled. Our piece of land, along with our house, was washed away. District leaders advised us against returning to occupy the remaining portion of land due to their suspicion that floods might occur again,” she explained.

Ms Muhindo rents a semi-permanent residence in Izahura Trading Centre, facing arrears in rent for more than six months.

She said before the flooding, their family relied on cocoa cultivation but floods extensively damaged their gardens, leading to a significant change in their way of life.

Since then, she has struggled to support her remaining children, who are in Senior Four, Primary Seven and Primary Four.

Ms Elizabeth Biira, another survivor, chose not to return to her land due to fears of a recurrence of floods in the mountainous and flood-prone area.

She appealed to the government for alternative land to build homes.

“I lost my house and other properties and up to now, I am staying with my relatives along with my children. We are living a miserable life and our earnest request to the government is to allocate land where we can build houses,” Ms Biira said.

The chairperson of the Harugale Sub-county, Mr Alpha Asuman, emphasised the urgent need for additional assistance, specifically securing land for the flood victims to resettle.

He encouraged residents in hilly areas to prioritise environmental protection by planting more trees and advised against residing in disaster-prone zones.

Mr Joel Bwambale, the district vice chairperson, disclosed ongoing discussions between Bundibugyo District Local Government, the Member of Parliament for Bughendera County, and the Office of the Prime Minister regarding compensation for the survivors.

He urged community members to remain vigilant, especially during the rainy season and cautioned the 2019 flood survivors against returning to unsafe areas.

Efforts to get a response from the government were futile by press time.