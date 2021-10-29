FPU burns illegal fishing gears at Kiyindi landing site

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) at Kiyindi landing site in Buikwe District have burnt over 5000 illegal fishing gear and boats that were impounded during an operation on Lake Victoria.

Cpl Benon Akantorana, the Buikwe sector commander of the Fisheries Protection Unit said they burnt 267 illegal silverfish nets, 2780 pieces of monofilament nets, 7 cast nets, 1870 undersized fishing hooks and the small boats.

Cpl Akantorana said that the operations are ongoing and cautioned persons dealing in illegal fishing.

"We started these operations a month ago to be able to clean the lake. This operation is still ongoing and I want to warn all those that are involved in illegal fishing that your days are numbered," he said.

Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Buikwe District advised fishermen to opt for other occupations if they can not follow the set guidelines.

"If you feel you cannot follow the guidelines, you can find another job but you will regret it if they get you involved in illegal fishing." Mrs. Kagayi said.

Last month, the Minister of State for Animal Industry and Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa while talking about the decline of the Nile Perch fish in Lake Victoria, released new guidelines the fishermen to follow to so as to mitigate the current problem.