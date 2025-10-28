FPU caught between politics and fish conservation ahead of 2026 polls

As Uganda heads towards 2026 general elections, politicians in constituencies near major water bodies are pressuring local fishers to flout fishing regulations, raising concerns over conservation and sustainability.

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), launched by President Museveni in 2017 under the UPDF Marine, is tasked with curbing illegal fishing practices that target immature fish. But some local politicians, seeking electoral support, are encouraging fishers to ignore the rules.

David Zijja, National Resistance Movement (NRM) LC5 flag bearer, urged the FPU to halt operations and allow silverfish (Mukene) fishers to use banned gear.

“As the country enters elections, the only way to win support from the fishing community is by reducing harsh enforcement on illegal fishers,” he said during a stakeholder meeting at Bwondha Landing Site in Mayuge District, attended by representatives from Jinja, Buikwe, Buvuma, Namayingo, Buyende, and Kalangala.

At the Sunday meeting, Shafik Kisulumozo, LCI chairperson of Bwondha, called on government authorities to ensure the Shs1 billion allocated for fishing communities is disbursed without restrictive conditions.

Some FPU officers, speaking to Monitor on condition of anonymity, said political influence conflicts with their mandate to protect marine resources.

“We fear yielding to political pressure could undermine public trust and reverse years of progress in fisheries conservation,” one officer said.

At the event, fishers launched a campaign drive to support President Museveni in the forthcoming elections.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Naisanga Nakadama, the event’s chief guest, said relations between fisher leaders and the FPU have traditionally been cooperative.

FPU Commander Lt Col Mercy Tukahirwa acknowledged the challenge of enforcement saying “These officers are human beings, and they are doing good work.”

“All we need is for everyone to follow the guidelines to benefit economically from the fishing industry,” she added.

Lt Col Tukahirwa also announced that all confiscated illegal fishing gear, boats, engines, motorcycles, and vehicles would be returned to their owners immediately, a move that has drawn concern from conservationists.

Experts warn that relaxing enforcement could lead to overfishing, depletion of key fish stocks, and long-term damage to aquatic ecosystems.

Magidu Mukuffe, a 60-year-old fisherman urged the government to provide alternative livelihoods.

“The government needs to help fishers diversify so they are not solely dependent on fishing,” said the man who has spent over 40 years in the industry.

Sadam Olwita, chairperson of the Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda, called for improved infrastructure, including roads and ferries connecting Buvuma, Buikwe, and Namayingo districts.