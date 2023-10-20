Fr Grace Waigo: Selfless priest impacting lives in West Nille

Meeting Fr Grace Waigo for the first time, one cannot help but feel moved by his simplicity, attention to detail and hospitality.

The 65-year-old Catholic priest receives all his visitors at Moyo and Adjumani multipurpose centres with a beaming smile and care, inquiring if they are comfortable with the accommodation (hotel) services offered there, and what can be improved.

At the multipurpose centres, which he manages, he is always in the gardens, inspecting and making sure that the flowers and trees are well maintained.

It is these special attributes that have endeared many to the catholic priest, who is revered as an invaluable asset to not only the Catholic Church but also the West Nile Sub-region.

This is mainly seen in the many development works he has undertaken in the sub-region. Fr Waigo was born on December 18, 1958, in Toloro Village, Moyo Sub-county.

He went to Moyo Town Council Primary School, Pokea Preparatory Seminary, Sacred Heart Seminary Lacor, Gulu and Alokolum Major Seminary in 1978.

During his pastoral work, which he partly spent with the missionaries, he learnt many things such as driving, ploughing gardens using tractors, building, carpentry and joinery plus simple mechanics.

“Little did I know that the vocational skills I learnt from the Verona Fathers would be needed throughout my priestly work. Right from 1985, I have been holding the Bible with the right hand and the hammer and pen with the left hand,” Fr Waigo says.

After his ordination, he was appointed a curate in Pakele Parish (1985-86). In 1987, he was then transferred to work at Sts Peter and Paul Pokea Seminary, Arua, as bursar and teacher of religious education and physics. He also served as Chaplain Ediofe Girls Secondary School (1995-2006), manager Arua Diocese Procure (1997-2006) and administrator Maracha Hospital (1998-2002).

A bigger part of his work in Arua Diocese was spent working as the financial administrator (1991-2006). He then spent the years 2007/8 on Sabbatical leave in Navarra, Spain.

Wherever he went, Fr Waigo worked with dedication. Using his mobilisation skills, contacts and honesty, he contributed immensely to the development of social services and infrastructure in the whole West Nile.

Fr Waigo mobilised funds and constructed Moyo Multipurpose Training Centre, Adjumani Multipurpose Training Centre and Ediofe Girls Multipurpose Hall and Library.

He also mobilised resources with the support of current Arua Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki and constructed Moyo Mission Health Centre IV.

Fr Waigo has also been instrumental in the construction of Holy Cross Shrine at Indriani.

He also rehabilitated the primary health care system in Maracha and installed solar panels at the hospital when he was the administrator. He also constructed the Arua Catholic Centre Cafeteria Building.

In addition, he constructed the Arua Diocese Chancery Block and raised the new Nebbi Diocese Cathedral Foundation. He constructed the Father’s houses in Laropi, Dzaipi, Kureku, Ajaa and Obi Catholic Parishes.

Fr Waigo is also an advocate of girl-children education. Many people, especially youth from West Nile attained their diplomas and degrees through his efforts in lobbying for scholarships.

Education

Fr Waigo also holds a bachelor’s degree in theology from Urban University of Rome and a master’s degree in theology from the Comilla Pontifical University, Spain.

What they say

Dr Catherine Driciru is one of the beneficiaries from the scholarships that Fr Waigo has been championing.

“Fr Grace is like a father to me. He started paying my school fees right from primary up to university. He has been very supportive, especially to the girl child by promoting education,” she says.