Fr Kirigwajjo: Uganda’s first priest ordained by a pope

In the quiet village of Kasekere, nestled in Nabigasa Sub-County, Kyotera District, something extraordinary has taken root. Locals now fondly refer to their village as “Rome”, not because of architecture or grandeur, but because of a deeply spiritual and historic milestone achieved by one of their own, Fr John Baptist Matovu Kiriggwajjo, 33, the first Ugandan priest to be ordained by a reigning pope, Leo XIV.

He is the first and only Ugandan to be ordained directly by a reigning Pope. His journey to this rare honour is one of resilience, faith, and divine providence.

Fr Kiriggwajjo was born to Bernadette Namugerwa and Joseph Matovu, but tragedy struck early when his mother passed away while he was still in Primary Two at St Gabriel Bethlehem Primary School in Kyotera District.

Raised by his grandmother, Teddy Kacubya and supported by relatives, including Josephine Nakaggwa and Charles Mugera, he describes his childhood as grounded in love and purpose.

“I studied like I had both parents,” he reminisces.

After completing his primary education in 2004 with aggregate 20, Kiriggwajjo continued with his studies at Sacred Heart Kiteredde Secondary School, but faced a setback due to a painful battle with keloids, which led to surgery and academic interruption.

To avoid allowing this situation to derail him, his grandmother transferred Kiriggwajjo to Seeta High School in Mukono, where he continued his Ordinary Level education.

He later completed his Advanced Level at St Augustine Secondary School in Wakiso District.

Despite financial challenges, he remained unshaken. His academic performance improved significantly, scoring 23 points at O-Level and 19 points at A-Level, achievements that made his family proud.

His strong academic credentials earned him a government scholarship to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Education at Makerere University, but his interests took a different turn.

He secured another scholarship, this time in Computer Science at the same university, where he graduated with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.6, just shy of First Class honours.

After graduation, while serving at Matale Catholic Parish, a life-changing moment occurred. A priest Fr Kiriggwajjo met there, named Fr Cosmas Kaboggoza told him: “You could have a lot while on earth, but reach heaven when you have nothing.”

Those words deeply resonated with him. The priesthood had always been in his heart, and that encounter rekindled the calling. Fr Kaboggoza also helped him process his seminary entry documents.

In 2016, Kiriggwajjo joined St Mbaaga Major Seminary, Ggaba, in Kampala, beginning a rigorous spiritual and academic formation. Of the 22 young men who sat for the aptitude test that year, only 15 would eventually make it to priesthood.

Then came the unexpected question that would change everything.

“One day, the Rector, Fr Dr Joseph Sserunjogi, called me to his office and asked: ‘Would you accept to be ordained by the Pope in Rome, if chosen?’” he recalls.

“I said yes, even before knowing all the details,” he adds. In preparation for the Church’s jubilee celebrations, the late Pope Francis invited every episcopal conference worldwide to nominate one deacon for papal ordination, a symbolic act underscoring the universality of the Church.

The Uganda Episcopal Conference shortlisted candidates from the country’s three major seminaries: St Mary’s Ggaba, St Paul’s Kinyamasika, and St Mbaaga.

After review, the chance went to Kiriggwajjo not because he was the best, he insists, but because “God chose me.” With the full endorsement of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Kiriggwajjo departed for Rome.

Pope Leo XIV presides over Ordination Mass on June 27, 2025. Photo/Courtesy of Vatican Media

On June 27, in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Pope Leo XIV ordained 32 priests from around the world. Fr Kiriggwajjo was the only Ugandan among them. Many episcopal conferences had assumed the new pope wouldn’t continue the programme initiated by Pope Francis. “This could’ve been stopped at any stage,” he admits. “But God cleared the path.”

A heroic welcome in Kasekere

When Fr Kiriggwajjo returned home, Kasekere Village erupted in joy. For the first time, the village had its own priest and not just any priest, but one ordained by the Holy Father himself. “My village mates now call Kasekere ‘Rome’,” he says, smiling.

“They had prayed for a priest for years, and God gave them more than they imagined,” he adds. Fr Kiriggwajjo currently serves as an archivist for the diocese, and beginning this month, he will take on a new role as chaplain of Uganda Martyrs Primary School, Katwe, in Masaka City. “I’m still a normal person, but I have to be careful.

A small mistake could seem very big,” he acknowledges. To seminarians and those seeking priesthood, Fr Kiriggwajjo offers heartfelt advice: “Be happy while studying. Be attentive to what you’re taught and pray even before Mass. Everything starts with prayer.”

Pope Leo XIV with newly ordained priests from around the world on June 27, 2025. Photo/Courtesy of Vatican Media

Available Church records show that while Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala and late Bishop Paul Lokiru Kalanda (former Bishop of Fort Portal) were ordained by prelates who would later become popes, Fr Kiriggwajjo is the first and only Ugandan to be ordained directly by a reigning Pope.

His story is a testament to how faith, humility, and perseverance can lead someone from the remote corners of Uganda to the heart of the Catholic Church.