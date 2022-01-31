Prime

Fr Lokodo felt betrayed by his constituents after losing MP seat

Fr Simon Lokodo during his last sit-down interview with Daily Monitor in May 2021. PHOTO / RACHEAL MABALA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • I gave my all (then) as their MP by supporting different programmes, including education, infrastructure development, among others. But again see how I was rewarded. I feel betrayed by my people

After losing the Dodoth West MP seat during the January 2021 General Election, Fr Simon Lokodo, a former MP and Ethics and Integrity minister, sat down with Esther Oluka, back in May 2021, to talk about the loss and his previous work experience. The interview was part of a series Daily Monitor had intended to run on former legislators sharing their experiences about life after Parliament. This was Fr Lokodo’s last one-on-one interview with this newspaper before his death on January 28 (last Friday), in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was on official duty.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.