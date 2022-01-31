Fr Lokodo felt betrayed by his constituents after losing MP seat

After losing the Dodoth West MP seat during the January 2021 General Election, Fr Simon Lokodo, a former MP and Ethics and Integrity minister, sat down with Esther Oluka, back in May 2021, to talk about the loss and his previous work experience. The interview was part of a series Daily Monitor had intended to run on former legislators sharing their experiences about life after Parliament. This was Fr Lokodo’s last one-on-one interview with this newspaper before his death on January 28 (last Friday), in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was on official duty.

You look a bit stressed

Do I look stressed? I am very comfortable. I am not stressed.

Not even stressed by the recently concluded elections where you lost after seeking a re-election for Dodoth West County?

I am a man of character who accepted the results. Probably what only pains me is that I had injected a lot of money, time and resources into the campaign exercise but then lost. I gave my all (then) as their MP by supporting different programmes, including education, infrastructure development, among others. But again see how I was rewarded. I feel betrayed by my people.

Away from the 15 years you were in Parliament, for how many years did you hold the docket for Ethics and Integrity?

I was the Ethics and Integrity minister for 10 years. My office has been on the second floor of the Social Security House, which is a few meters away from Parliament. Particularly, my lifestyle and responsibilities to the people were tuned by this place. I loved guiding others as well as spearheading the drive of instilling moral values and fighting immorality in the country. Obviously the job did not come easy, especially when my sisters (women) came out in arms that I was infringing on their freedom and rights. There were also other categories of people in society who felt I was stepping on their toes, including those supporting homosexuality, something I was totally against. I became a scarecrow to many people. Just the mere mention of my name Fr Lokodo somewhere and people would take off.

In that aspect, you were one of the most previously criticised ministers

Actually I did not mind the criticism. It was a sign that my message was being well received by the masses. If people don’t talk about you, it means there is no impact being made (by you) in society.

What are you most proud of achieving while in office serving as either an MP or minister?

Mostly, I am proud of confronting immorality in society, promoting education in my county, contributing towards the development of administrative and other kinds of infrastructure, including roads.

And what are those things you feel were not able to achieve during your time in the two offices?

Specifically, while serving as the Minister of Ethics and Integrity, I wanted to stamp out corruption completely from Uganda but hit a snag because I found the vice plugged deeply into the nerves of individuals. I later came to realise that corruption is organised crime in this country and it is very difficult to dismantle the racket. One can succeed in pinning down one person while there are many others running around society. Sometimes the legal system in this country let me down because even after reporting a few cases on corruption, nothing is done.

What’s next for you?

I am going to focus on other things including personal businesses, for instance running my hotel in Kaabong District. I am a farmer as well, growing foods such as maize, sorghum, groundnuts, and simsim. This is in addition to the cows and goats I am rearing. But also, I am open to the idea of getting a job, for instance in any reputable non-governmental organisation and even government itself. In case I am told to return and serve, why not?

You mention the idea of being open to getting formal employment, are you really prepared to get back to the job market because some of your former colleagues in Parliament struggle with the adjustment.

I am very ready. I have to move on. It’s life. I find no fault if someone employed me because what matters is the ability to put food on the table. But also, I think what is important is not to entertain too much ambition after leaving Parliament otherwise one can easily break down. My advice to other colleagues is to accept the situation that they are no longer in the August House and then learn to adjust to their new life.

What will you miss most about being either a minister or MP?

The privileges, recognition and respect that were attached to the respective offices. I will surely miss a combination of all these aspects. For instance, I surely enjoyed the title ‘Honourable.’ I know that some people will continue referring to me by the titles, but then again, it’s not the same as when you were in office. Also, I will miss the responsibilities attached to the respective offices. But I must point out that much as I may adjust easily to life outside Parliament, it may not be easy for some of my colleagues. I know of former MPs who are grassing outside the House. Life has not been kind to them. There is a weakness among many individuals to indulge in extravagant spending even when not getting a monthly salary. If you cannot afford to go to Sheraton for lunch, why not go to a cheaper place? It will still be the same food.

What’s your advice to the newly sworn-in MPs?