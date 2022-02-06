Fr Lokodo's remains returned

Deceased former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo. PHOTO/FILE

What you need to know:

  • Lokodo, 64, a former minister for ethics and integrity, died suddenly on January 29, 2022 while in Geneva, Switzerland, where he had gone as part of Uganda's delegation to attend a UN human rights meeting. Medical tests confirmed that Lokodo succumbed to Covid-19.

The remains of Rev Fr Simon Lokodo, a commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) have been returned this morning aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

