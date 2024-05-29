Fr Ssekibaala asks pilgrims to pray for power transition

A Catholic priest has asked pilgrims to praying for the peaceful transition of power as they commemorate this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day.

Rev Fr Patrick Ssekibaala of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Gayaza Catholic Parish, said everyone’s wish should be to see peaceful change of governance.

“Ugandans want to see the peaceful change of government much as they fear to talk about it. It should be one of the things we should pray for,” Fr Ssekibaala, who was leading a team of 70 pilgrims from his parish, told this publication upon their arrival at Namugongo Martyrs’ Shrine yesterday.

Hundreds of pilgrims from different parts of the country continue to flock Namugongo in Wakiso District to take part in this year’s Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for June 3.

The day that attracts thousands of pilgrims from across the globe is celebrated every year in commemoration of the 45 young Christians; 23 Anglicans and 22 Catholics, who were killed by Buganda Kingdom’s chief executioner, Mukajjanga, between 1885 and 1887 during the reign of Kabaka (King) Mwanga II.

The victims were accused of undermining the authority of Kabaka Muwanga because of their Christian faith.

Fr Ssekibaala said a peaceful transition of power is possible, so long as peace and unity is embraced by all citizens.

He added that corruption, which has deprived Ugandans of critical services, including health, is another vice that calls for intercession.

Records at the Inspectorate of Government indicates that Uganda loses about Shs10 trillion to corruption annually.

Some of the pilgrims that this publication talked also shared what they will ask God to relieve them of.

Ms Thereza Nyamaguru, who has been battling high blood pressure for over a decade, is hopeful that the Martyrs’ Day prayers will change her current health status.

Ms Abeth Nuwandinda, a pilgrim from Isingiro District, said she wants the martyrs to bless her to overcome poverty while Ms Regina Asanzezu from Rhino Camp in Arua District, said she wants God to heal her 10-year-old grandson who is suffering from a strange disease that has crippled him.

Security

Meanwhile, security at the Martyrs shrines continue to be beefed up. Several security checkpoints have been mounted at entrances to the sites.