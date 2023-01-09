Fr Wasswa eulogised ahead of burial today

The burial of Bro Fr Anatoli Wasswa is today in Kiteredde, Kyotera District, the Church has said.

The communication was made to journalists on Saturday shortly after a requiem mass was held at Rubaga Cathedral to pray for Bro Wasswa’s soul.

“We shall begin with mass at 10am before later laying him to rest,” Brother Vincent Musoke from St Charles Lwanga (Bannakaloli Brothers) Church in Kiteredde, Kyotera District, said.

Bro Wasswa, who was also affiliated to Bannakaloli Brothers, promoted the use of herbal medicine and highly discouraged the practice of witchcraft.

He died last Tuesday, a month away from his 96th birthday, following heart related complications.

At the requiem mass, the mood was sombre as family members, friends, clergy and well-wishers gathered together to bid farewell to Bro Wasswa.

Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, the Apostolic Nuncio Emeritus to Belgium, commended Bro Wasswa for his 75 years of service to the church and in part, championing the fight against witchcraft.

Archbishop Kasujja added that, “God called him [Wasswa] because He has so many empty places with Him.”

On his part, the Chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese, Fr Pius Make Ssentumbwe, applauded Bro Wasswa for having been a devoted and strong Christian.

Similarly, Bro Musoke emphasised Bro Wasswa’s unshakable faith, a trait that he strongly admired about him.

Mr Andrew Benon Kibuuka, who represented family members at the requiem mass, said although they are deeply pained by Bro Waswa’s loss, they are grateful to God for the time he spent with them and the work he did while still alive.

Bro Wasswa established St Luke Uganda Herbal Clinic, which focused on availing herbal treatment options to ailing patients with sicknesses such as asthma and ulcers.