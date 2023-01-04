Fr Wasswa: The priest who promoted herbal medicine

At sunrise yesterday, the hand of death snatched the life of Bro Fr Anatoli Wasswa, a renowned priest from St Charles Lwanga (Bannakaloli Brothers) Church in Kiteredde, Kyotera District. He was 95, and just a month away from another birthday.

Fr Wasswa was known for infusing his priestly calling with his herbal medicine work, a calling he was inspired to venture into following a heart illness that troubled him during childhood.

In an October 26, 2017 the Monitor story, Wasswa at the time revealed that he was cured from the health crisis after being given different herbal concoctions.

This turn out of events later saw him going deeper into researching herbal concoctions as well as establishing St Luke Uganda Herbal Clinic and three branches came later.

Questions, however, rose when a section of the public wondered how a clergy man could venture into herbal medicine use.

Some people believed that herbal medicine was associated with witchcraft and traditional beliefs.

In his defence, Fr Wasswa stood his ground stating there was no link between herbal medicines and satanic practices.

Sister Maria Dinah Turinawe, who worked as an assistant of Wasswa’s at St Luke Uganda Herbal Clinic, also disputed the theorised stories about herbal medicine.

She told the Monitor yesterday that the herbal concoctions Wasswa has been selling to respective ailing patients, including those suffering from asthma and ulcers, have been very helpful and some of the beneficiaries are now healthy.

“Herbal medicine works and the late Fr Wasswa has been availing people with it and we have registered cases where people got better,” Sr Turinawe said.

In circumstances where the patient’s condition failed to improve, she said Fr Wasswa would recommend that they go to a health facility for a second-opinion.

Brother John Bosco Asiimwe, 50, who knew Wasswa for close to 20 years, told the Monitor yesterday that the late was a brilliant and genius man who was well-informed not only about religion but also on traditional African matters.

After developing heart issues in his evening years, Wasswa made regular visits to the hospital for check-ups and treatment.

“I was the one always accompanying him to the hospital. Those heart issues intensified during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was that persistent cough and what-not,” Brother Asiimwe said.

The heart complications intensified until he succumbed to heart failure at Mulago hospital.

“He left this world in Tuesday’s early morning hours,” Brother Asiimwe said, adding that he would be greatly missed.

For now, family members, friends and well-wishers continue to hold meetings to plan for a funeral service but are hoping that Wasswa is buried next Monday.

Mr Francis Jjunju, a presenter at Radio Sapientia, said the late priest had a strong-work ethic.

“He would be at the radio station at least 30 minutes before the 6pm show. I greatly admired this about him and personally fused the same virtue into my daily life,” Mr Jjunju said.

Fr Wasswa was a regular guest for the Sunday evening programme that featured from 6pm to 8pm.

“And he always had facts on his finger-tips which indicated that he always did his homework well before coming for the programme, which among other things focused on renewing people’s faith and discouraging them from practicing witchcraft,” he added.

Brother Dominic Joseph Bwambale, 60, said Wasswa was like a father figure to him and a great mentor.

“I admired how Fr Wasswa persevered with his religious life. He always encouraged me not to lose sight of serving God and the church,” Brother Bwambale said.

“I will miss those regular interactions we frequently had together. He was a great religious man,” he added.

The team at St Luke Uganda Herbal Clinic said they would hold a meeting to discuss how they will continue overseeing the administration of the facility.

Tit-bits about his family, education

· Fr Wasswa was born in Singo County, Kigo Village in present-day Kyotera District on February 15, 1927.

· After studying catechism classes, in 1947, he went to Kiteredde in Masaka District to become a seminarian.

· Eventually, he became a [Catholic Religious] Brother in 1948.

· He studied teaching in 1950 at Busubizi Teacher Training College (TTC) in Mityana.

· In 1978, he went to Katigondo National Major Seminary to study priesthood and afterwards became a Brother Father. He then began staying and working in Masaka Diocese.

· He has written a number of books, including an autobiography and another tackling witchcraft.