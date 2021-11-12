France pledges to return 'stolen' African art

Jules Armand Aniambossou, the French Ambassador Photo/ RFI

By  Tom Brian Angurini

The French government has reiterated its commitment to return stolen African art during the period they colonized some countries on the continent.
This revelation was made by French ambassador to Uganda, Jules-Armand Aniambossou during the three-day Kampala Geopolitics Conference at Makerere University.

