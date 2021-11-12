France pledges to return 'stolen' African art

The French government has reiterated its commitment to return stolen African art during the period they colonized some countries on the continent.

This revelation was made by French ambassador to Uganda, Jules-Armand Aniambossou during the three-day Kampala Geopolitics Conference at Makerere University.

He said in 2017, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in his speech at the University of Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), made the official commitment to return the stolen African art from France.

He noted that since then Senegal and Benin have been selected to be among the first ones to have their cultural properties returned. Similarly, a growing number of European States as well as cultural institutions are now moving towards embracing such restitution processes.

“While the general idea of the return of stolen works is well received, the practicalities of this return are more debatable. A central issue is that of the conservation of returned works in terms of means and preservation,” he said.

He added that, the term “restitution” in its conceptual framework is indeed in itself problematic because it is “museum-centric”. For instance, the restitution debate remains at a State level, even though the art objects in question were produced and used at different levels of society.

While these objects can be considered as being part of “humanity heritage”, the question of ownership of these objects is central.